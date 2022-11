Not Available

Marvel Rising: Playing With Fire will star Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”) as Inferno. In this 44-minute special, Inferno’s powers are stolen by a young and powerful villain and it’s up to the Secret Warriors to defeat their new foe and help their friend. But does Inferno even WANT his powers back? Meanwhile, America Chavez, voiced by Cierra Ramirez (“Good Trouble”), learns a lesson about friendship and family from teammate Ms. Marvel.