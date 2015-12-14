2015

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 14th, 2015

Studio

Marvel Animation

The holiday season gets extra chilly as Loki and the frost giant Ymir plot to conquer the world. Marvel heroes Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor and others must stop the villains from stealing Santa's power – if anyone can actually find the mysterious Mr. Claus. Fortunately, Rocket Raccoon and Groot are also hot on Santa's trail. Heroes, villains, elves and cosmic bounty hunters collide in an epic quest that leaves the fate of the holiday and the world in the balance.

Cast

Travis WillinghamThor
Fred TatascioreThe Hulk / Ymir
Troy BakerLoki
Grey GriffinCaptain Marvel (voice)
Antony Del RioReptil
Mick WingertIron Man / Athidel (voice)

