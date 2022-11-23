Not Available

Down-on-his-luck single dad Harvey Fowler gets a much needed boost when he meets children's author Mandy Simpkins, author of the Marvelous Mandy storybooks that his daughter loves. Their beautifully vivacious relationship seems like it couldn't get any more perfect, until Harvey gains some disturbing insights into her fractured mental state. When cracks start to show through her dreamlike personality, Harvey learns who she really is- and just how vicious she'll become to maintain the illusion of her perfect life.