Marvin Hagler vs Thomas Hearns

Arguably the greatest opening round in boxing history, the savage pace set by "Marvellous" Marvin and the "Hitman" at Caesars Palace is still discussed to this day. At the time, sportscaster Barry Tompkins, calling the fight for HBO, yelled out "This is still only the first round!" Of course they couldn't keep it up and the aptly named "War" came to a swift end after, in the words of Ring Magazine, the "most electrifying eight minutes ever" as Hagler scored a third-round KO. The enduring image of a blood soaked Hagler being carried around the ring in victory with Hearns being taken back to his corner in a state of semi-consciousness serves to remind us what a brutal sport this can be.