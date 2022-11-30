Marvin Sapp: Here I Am

Not Available

An original member of Commissioned, Marvin Sapp is one of Gospel music's most recognizable voices to date. In 2007, his fourth solo release Thirsty became a Gold Certified success, spurred on by the history-making lead single "Never Would Have Made It". "Never Would Have Made It" was named the longest running #1 single at radio across all genres, spending more than 40 weeks in the top spot. Marvin's new release Here I Am is a live recording that showcases the raw vocal abilities of the "pastor who sings".