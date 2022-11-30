Marvin Sapp: Thirsty

Not Available

Marvin Sapp has returned with a highly-anticipated, career-defining, thirst-quenching release, and this DVD captures every moment of the live recording that birthed a movement. Thirsty is a clarion call for all those who desire more from God, and a wake-up call for those who have yet to acknowledge their need for the same. Sapp's vocals are pristine and his ministry pure. You now have the best seat in the house, your house, to witness ministry as it was intended to be: divinely inspired, deeply rooted, and purpose driven. Bonus behind the scenes footage.