Celebrate the festive season with the perfect dusting of Mary Berry's very own Christmas magic. In a one-off television treat, Mary opens her kitchen to some of TV's best-loved faces as they join her in cooking delicious party dishes especially for her Christmas party. With varying degrees of nerves, skill and determination, but tons of excitement, Alex Jones, Fearne Cotton, Darcey Bussell and Adil Ray take turns to join Mary beside her stove.