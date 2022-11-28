Mary Black: 25 Years - 25 Songs

Not Available

A legend in her homeland of Ireland, gold-selling, multi-award winning artist Mary Black has long held the attention of the followers of Irish music as one of the finest female vocalists in the world. Mary Black's distinguished career has spanned over 25 years from her early days in Dublin folk clubs through ever-escalating success with seven platinum solo albums in her homeland and strong sales abroad. Needless to say Mary Black is a seminal figure in Irish musical history and one of the artists responsible for it's relatively recent blossoming on a global level. In celebration of Mary reaching a quarter of a century as a solo artist, this special compilation album contains 25 tracks spanning those 25 years, fully remastered and featuring 2 brand new songs.