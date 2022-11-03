Mary Higgins Clark's Lucky Day

Not Available

The Toronto-filmed Lucky Day stars Amanda Donohoe as Nora Barkin, an aspiring actress who supports herself by working for a courier service. No sooner has Nora's friend and coworker Bill Reagan (Gino Marrocco) jubilantly announced that he possesses a lottery ticket worth 13 million dollars than Bill is killed by an unknown assailant. Though discouraged from doing so by investigating detective Marinello (Tony Lo Bianco), Nora insists upon trying to solve Bill's murder herself -- and in the process she follows a trail of evidence leading to her own husband Jack