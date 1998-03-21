1998

Mary Jane's Not a Virgin Anymore is an independent film written, directed and produced by the self anointed "Queen of Underground Film", Sarah Jacobson. It's a film about a teenage girl named Mary Jane who is curious about sex and thinks that by having sex she will become "cool". It focuses on the female perspective of sex. In the film, musicians Jello Biafra, Zebediah Gammack, and Davey Havok were featured in cameo roles. Tamra Davis helped finance the film. It was shown at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997 and was sold out.