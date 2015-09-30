Mary Loss of Soul

2015

After vanishing from her family’s lake house, 15 year-old Mary Solis returns without any memory of the traumatic events she experienced—and without part of her soul. Even while a shocking mystery surrounds her disappearance, and her disembodied soul begins a grim haunting, the Solis family’s biggest fear has yet to be faced. When it’s discovered that two little girls, the same age as Mary’s sister, Sophia, went missing on the lake the very night that Mary disappeared, the stakes are raised. Is Mary suffering from a centuries old condition known as Loss of Soul? Or, is it something more nefarious? After enlisting the help of a Shaman, the Solis family embarks on a journey to the spirit worlds, hunting for a supernatural cure.