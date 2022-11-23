Not Available

Mary Mae, a long-time nun looking to feel the spark of life, attends a Halloween party, where she meets a beautiful stranger and finds something unexpected. In an attempt to reconcile her inner conflict, she brings herself to confession the next day. As she sits in the dark confessional, remembering how the events unfolded, and the feelings it brought up for her, she realizes that she experienced something real, maybe for the first time in her life. But, she fears this experience will jeopardize her lifelong faith.