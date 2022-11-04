Not Available

Mary Magdalene

  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lux Vide

When the marriage between AMOS and MARY MAGDALENE turns out to be childless, he casts her out and gets a divorce. Mary has to leave Magdala. She befriends SILVANO, a Roman prefect, who promises her a new life at his side. A few days after her departure Mary meets the prophet JOHN THE BAPTIST, whom Silvano suspects of being a revolutionary. The prefect tells her to cultivate John more intensively. In this way Mary becomes acquainted with the teaching of the coming Messiah, and it begins to interest her.

Cast

Massimo GhiniVitellio
Giuliana De SioErodiade
Gottfried JohnErode Antipa
Nathalie CaldonazzoSusanna
Benjamin SadlerGiovanni il Battista
Thure RiefensteinSilvano

