Mary Magdalene: Saint or Sinner?

Mary Magdalene's encounter with the resurrected Jesus was the spark that ignited the flame of Christendom. Some argue that had it not been for her, Christianity would not have come into existence. But instead of praise her as one of the founders of the faith, the Gospels tell us hardly anything about her. The church of the early days called her a prostitute, and Western art and literature have constantly reinvented her story over the centuries. She remains one of the most mysterious women in history. This program goes in search of the real Mary Magdalene.