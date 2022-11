Not Available

In Nazareth in Galilee, at the time of Roman emperor Augustus and of the king of Jews Herod, lives a simple young woman, Mary, between the love of her parents, of her fiancé Joseph the carpenter, and of her fellow citizens. One day, a dazzling light, that of an angel, announces to Mary that, through the work of the Holy Spirit, she will give birth to a son, Jesus, who will be called the son of God.