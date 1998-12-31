1998

Mary Pickford: A Life on Film

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    December 31st, 1998

    Studio

    Not Available

    Arguably the quintessential film siren of the silent era, Mary Pickford was known as "America's Sweetheart." This documentary explores Pickford's life beyond the screen, as a writer, producer, director and keen businesswoman who co-founded United Artists. Narrated by Whoopi Goldberg and featuring clips of Pickford's movies, the film offers insight from historians, film critics (including Leonard Maltin) and silver-screen stars such as Janet Leigh and Roddy McDowall.

    Cast

    		Mary PickfordHerself / Numerous Roles (archive footage) (uncredited)

    View Full Cast >

    Images