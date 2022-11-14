Mary Poppins: From Page to Stage

Not Available

Behind the scenes look at the creation of the stage musical. Filmed in the UK, France, and the United States, it features a series of conversations with many of the show's creators including producers Cameron Mackintosh and Thomas Schumacher, composers George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, Richard Sherman (who co-wrote music and lyrics for the original film), and set and costume designer Bob Crowley. The documentary also features a roundtable discussion at Sardi's restaurant between Schumacher and actors Ashley Brown and Gavin Lee, who originated the roles of Mary Poppins and Bert in the Broadway production.