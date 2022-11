Not Available

Set during one feverish night at the Zurich Festival in 2010. The final of the Football World Cup is approaching. Mary wants to see the game, but her boyfriend Johnny is not in the mood. He has just lost his job and is badly depressed. They start to fight and their ways part. On their journey through the night they come across shady characters and turbulent events, tragically, they miss each other again and again. An adaptation of "Casimir and Caroline" by Odon von Horvath.