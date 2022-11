Not Available

A priestess in “Serafisk Sang”, virginal in “Pastorale”, botanic in “Sommerdans” and finally a witch in “Heksedans”, Mary Wigman is a woman-flower, goddess and a prophetess in turn. Her jerky, sombre and introspective movements proudly claim the expression of the free body. We are at the end of the roaring twenties and Mary Wigman provoked a real revolution in the world of dance.