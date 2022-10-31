Maryada Ramanna

Not Available

Ramu (Sunil) loses his father in faction feuds in a village in Rayalaseema, so his mother takes him away from Rayalaseema to save her son. He grows up in Hyderabad and after his mother's death, he tries hard to meet ends. One day, he receives a notice from the village to claim 5 acres of land, so he boards a train to the village. On board, he meets a beautiful girl Aparna (Saloni) who happens to be daughter of Ramineedu (Nagineedu). Ramineedu has been waiting to kill Ramu for years, as Ramu's father killed Ramineedu's brother. Aparna and Ramu become friends and Ramu comes to her house, there he learns that Ramineedu would kill him off he steps out of this house. Rest of drama is all about how Ramu saves his own life.