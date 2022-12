Not Available

A six-year-old girl (Maryam) who has lost her family in the war, is living in an orphanage. She likes a woman called Fereshteh who lives in a house in front of the orphanage. A family (Nasrin and her husband) adopts her and takes her to the north of Iran. Maryam tries to write to Fereshteh and in a proper situation escapes home to reach her.