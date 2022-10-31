Marykkundoru Kunjaadu

Not Available

Dileep plays Solomon in Marykkundoru Kunjadu, a village simpleton who has been nicknamed Kunjadu, since he is adept at getting beaten up by people. In love with Mary (Bhavana) and at loggerheads with her three gigantic brothers, life isn't easy for Solomon. When he befriends a giant of a man who calls himself Vishnu (Biju Menon) and whom he saves from a well, Solomon starts life afresh, and learns to set his spine straight for once.