Marykkundoru Kunjaadu

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Vaishaka Movies

Dileep plays Solomon in Marykkundoru Kunjadu, a village simpleton who has been nicknamed Kunjadu, since he is adept at getting beaten up by people. In love with Mary (Bhavana) and at loggerheads with her three gigantic brothers, life isn't easy for Solomon. When he befriends a giant of a man who calls himself Vishnu (Biju Menon) and whom he saves from a well, Solomon starts life afresh, and learns to set his spine straight for once.

Cast

Biju MenonJose
BhavanaMary
InnocentIttichan Muthalaly
Salim KumarLolappan
Jagathy SreekumarKundukuzhy Achan
VijayaraghavanGeeeVarghese Kapyaar

Images