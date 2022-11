Not Available

Features the final day of the tour "Make The New World Tour 2018" by Mary's Blood held on June 24 at BLITZ. 1 World's End 2 Tsuki Yomi 3 Rolling Start 4 On The Rocks 5 Burning Blaze 6 Halcyon Days 7 Queen Of The Night 8 Megami No Sabaki-Death Queens March 9 Drum Solo 10 Guitar Solo 11 Bass Solo 12 R.I.P. 13 Believe Me 14 Marionette 15 Coronation Day 16 Take A Chance 17 Say Love 18 Counter Strike 19 It's Alright