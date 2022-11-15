Not Available

Marzipan Flowers tells the story of Hadas, 48, a woman living in a southern Israeli kibbutz. After her husband is killed in a freakish accident, she is scrutinized by fellow kibbutz members threatened by her status as a beautiful widow. Lost and vulnerable, Hadas moves to the big city. She finds unexpected help and support from her roommate Petel, a colorful transgender, with a mysterious past. They form an alliance of friendship and support and which is put to the test earlier than they had imagined.