Mas-iss-neun yeong-hwa

There is a group of dreamers who make amateur movies. They wish to become the best group of movie makers and continuously wait for the chance to quench their thirst of creation. One day, the team leader Ricks shows up with a script for an erotic film. Sun-mi, a wannabe actress and Hae-il who does the chores, worry about the erotic film but decide to go along with Ricks’ decision. They cast Cha-rin and Tae-san as the lead for their film and begin making. However, as they are inexperienced, they make a lot of mistakes along the way. Will they make it? The path they are going down is a tough one...