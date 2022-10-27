Mas Sabe el Diablo: El Primer Golpe

Not Available

Telemundo's popular soap opera "Más Sabe el Diablo" is the source for this gripping drama that expands upon the story and gives insight into the characters. Ángel Salvador, known as Diablo (Jencarlos Canela), leads his gang of thieves on a dangerous mission to Miami. While setting up a high-stakes casino robbery, Ángel falls in love with a secretive woman and learns an astonishing truth about his archrival, Martín Acero (Miguel Varoni).