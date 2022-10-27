Not Available

Mas Sabe el Diablo: El Primer Golpe

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Telemundo's popular soap opera "Más Sabe el Diablo" is the source for this gripping drama that expands upon the story and gives insight into the characters. Ángel Salvador, known as Diablo (Jencarlos Canela), leads his gang of thieves on a dangerous mission to Miami. While setting up a high-stakes casino robbery, Ángel falls in love with a secretive woman and learns an astonishing truth about his archrival, Martín Acero (Miguel Varoni).

Cast

Angélica CelayaRene Cardona
Miguel VaroniMartin Acero 'El Hierro'
Elluz PerazaMargarita Ponce de León
Roberto MateosLeón Beltrán
Jencarlos CanelaÁngel Salvador 'El Diablo'

