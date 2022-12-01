Not Available

A portrait of two sisters - identical twins. Astrīda and Rasma usually just call each other by 'sister', since the deportation to Siberia, the hard childhood spent there and the long way back home has robbed the singular 'I' of any meaning. The pair live in a small flat in a Riga suburb in isolation from society and have devoted the last years of their lives to religion, surveilling the safety and routine of the yard of their apartment building, baking, endlessly talking to and over each other and taking care of their two identical cats.