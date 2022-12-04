Masai Mara: The Big Hunt

Not Available

See the great migration as never before! The Mara River, nature’s best laid trap for migratory animals, is the stage for a grandiose spectacle. When food supply in the Serengeti dwindles, the Masai Mara is a paradise for predators. As the black wildebeests, gazelles, zebras and antelopes make their yearly trip from the south of the Serengeti to the north, nature’s best laid trap, the Mara River in Kenya is waiting ahead. Captivating shots filmed under water show how crocodiles prepare for the Big Hunt while other predators lurk on the banks awaiting their bounty.