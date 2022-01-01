Not Available

Masala (English: Mixture of Spices) is a 2013 Telugu film directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and jointly produced by Daggubati Suresh Babu and Sravanthi Ravi Kishore. It is a remake of the 2012 Hindi film Bol Bachchan and Venkatesh and Ram Pothineni reprised the roles of Ajay Devgan and Abhishek Bachchan respectively. The film released worldwide on November 14, 2013. Upon release, the film received positive reviews from critics albeit the lead actors and the comedians' performances were appreciated.