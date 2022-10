Not Available

Masala Republic is a 2014 Indian Malayalam political satire film directed by Visakh G. S. in his directional debut. It stars an ensemble cast consisting of Indrajith, Aparna Nair, Sunny Wayne, P. Balachandran, Mamukkoya, Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Mala Aravindan, and Captain Raju. The story and dialogues of the film is by the director himself. While the screenplay was co-written by Arungeorge K. David.