Not Available

Oreste is a man in the thirties and looks somewhat disheveled. One day, he decides to leave the small port of Arenales where he has lived to leave without a certain direction aboard 'El Mañana', a dilapidated steamboat. Moments before sailing, you will meet two strange characters: Prince Patagón and Mascaró. Together, they will sail the sea and will have to face many challenges.