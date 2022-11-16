Not Available

A 13-year-old girl grows up between the boxing ring and the street. The guys who kill and rob are her friends. In the 90s, the whole city hates them, but for Masha they are the best people in the world who love and protect. She sings them jazz and dreams of becoming a singer. But one day Masha finds out who they really are and what they did to her family. She will mature, will leave a small city in Moscow, trying to break away from the past. But the past one day will be right in front of her.