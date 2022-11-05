Masharakat Pinchang

Not Available

This story deals with the distinction and status of Singapore society when it is viewed differently depending on each other. But the story of a child named Samad change public perceptions of different social status. Samad a child who is looking for his sister Maimonides broken the news after his sister married and moved to Singapore. After finding her brother in Singapore, Samad independently find the money to reduce the burden of his brother who was divorced and became a dancer dance. Wahab often interfere with a criminal Maimonides in the workplace. Wahab made a pact with Hassan and Seman to kidnap the heir uncle uncle Hassan Baruddin own. Hassan intention, when it had no heir of his uncle he would be his successor. Heirs to the estate of Mr. Karim Baruddin is identical face with Samad, Just living standard differences that set them apart. What will happen to Karim and whether the kidnapping was linked with Samad?