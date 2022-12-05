Mashdi Ebad

Not Available

The title character is a tight-fisted rich old man who has recently fallen in love with "Golnar", the beautiful daughter of "Rustam-Beik", a bankrupt tradesman. The father who is looking for a way to pay his debts, concedes to their marriage. But Golnar loves a young beau named "Sarvar". Mashhadi Ebad finally wins the day and prepares for the wedding ceremony. On the wedding day, however, the tides turn and Sarvar manages to make Mashhadi Ebad not only disappointed by the union, but also bound to paying back all his debts to Rustam-Beik.