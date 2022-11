Not Available

After a longish lull, TIME presents 'Mashooka' that is produced and directed by Afzal Ahmed. Aditya Bal makes his debut as a hero and looks each bit a 'desi' hunk while Meghna Naidu and popular model Vidya Malavade (Inteha) are the sirens opposite him. Sajid Wajid and Jalees Sherwani handle the music department.