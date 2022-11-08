Not Available

Suman Rai informs her wealthy brothers, Kedarnath and Sandeep of her marriage with middle-class, Shankar Kumar, the one her brothers rejected. An angry Sandeep then picks up a gun and headed for the wedding venue only to enter into fist-cuffs with Shankar which ended up leaving Sandeep dead. The police then arrests Shankar and places him before the court only to be given benefit of doubt and is acquitted. But Kedarnath refuses to have anything to do with Shankar where-by Suman moves in to live with Shankar and his younger brother, Karan. Years later Karan meets and befriend Neha; the daughter of Kedarnath. Their friendship eventually blossom to love. But how will they know that this relationship will only lead to complications as the father and brother will never accept their marriage.