Masih Adakah Cinta Kita

Gilang is a playboy and his habits that he brought in his domestic life, even though it was considered a bad habit by his wife, Bunga. All may touch my body but my heart and love are only for Flowers, which is often expressed Gilang. They have been blessed with a daughter, Mentari. One time Flowers suffered from breast cancer which is very long treatment. Chemotherapy, radiation, removal of malignant tumors, all carried out by Bunga for her recovery. When Bunga is undergoing treatment, Gilang meets a woman, Cindy, and their relationship becomes serious unlike other women. Eventually the situation improved, Bunga recovered and Gilang was forced to sever his relationship with Cindy. But in just a few moments, malignant tumors grow again in other parts of Bunga's body with stage 4. Gilang and Bunga are only ordinary people who have limitations and are unable to resist destiny.