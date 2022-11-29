Mask Ninja Nishida

Not Available

An unemployed young man by chance gets into an age-old conflict of good versus bad. A magical fruit is said to be able to cure all diseases and when a malicious virus threatens the earth, its mission is clear: to save humanity from extinction. Before he knows it, he transforms into the intrepid Kamen Ninja Nishida and is plunged into a crazy adventure that takes him across time to the Japanese Middle Ages. Samurai versus ninja, wild fights, aerial acrobatics and clanking steel. The final battle for the future of the world begins.