Mask of Dust

An idol of auto-racing fans attempts a comeback after serving in the Air Force. When his former rival lies dying in the hospital he must decide whether to continue in the Grand Prix, or make peace with his adversary. Featuring race car greats Stirling Moss, Reg Parnell, John Cooper, Alan Brown, Geoffrey Taylor and Leslie Marr.
|Richard Conte
|Peter Wells
|Mari Aldon
|Patricia Wells
|Peter Illing
|Tony Bellario
|Alec Mango
|Guido Rosetti
|James Copeland
|Johnny Jackson, mechanic
|George Coulouris
|'Pic' Dallapiccola
View Full Cast >