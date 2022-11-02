1954

Mask of Dust

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 10th, 1954

Studio

An idol of auto-racing fans attempts a comeback after serving in the Air Force. When his former rival lies dying in the hospital he must decide whether to continue in the Grand Prix, or make peace with his adversary. Featuring race car greats Stirling Moss, Reg Parnell, John Cooper, Alan Brown, Geoffrey Taylor and Leslie Marr.

Cast

Richard ContePeter Wells
Mari AldonPatricia Wells
Peter IllingTony Bellario
Alec MangoGuido Rosetti
James CopelandJohnny Jackson, mechanic
George Coulouris'Pic' Dallapiccola

