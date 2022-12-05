Mask of Life on Yukio Mishima

Not Available

Masks on Yukio Mishima are spectacles of crossing the lines. Mishima crossed the line with the life he led and death he had chosen. Text of Mishima are beats of beauty and signs of love. Director looks into eye of reality. We the viewers have no interest in atomic bombs, dead people, forced love. What is left to us? Military drill, suicide or possibly love? Masks take you farther, Kubiak takes no compromise, Masks are bloody long expressive; give the questions and no straight answers. She lets you look at it and finally rips of the mask after the mask. You might get your vulnerability back.