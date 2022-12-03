Masked Rider: Escape from Edenoi

Not Available

Dex may look like a handsome teenage boy, but he's really the Masked Rider - an alien superhero sent, along with his mischievous pet Ferbus, to protect Earth from Count Dregon and his creatures of crime! With all of its cool gadgets and interactive vehicles, "Saban's Masked Rider" is the hottest ticket around for turbo-changed action and fun. Find out how it all began in this special two-part mini-series. As Dex's planet Edenoi is being destroyed, the teen's grandfather sends him to Earth to stop Dregon from taking over. But just as Dex and Ferbus begin to adapt to life with their adopted Earth family, the Stewarts, Dregon kidnaps Barbara and Molly. Dex must find a way to rescue them (and still make it to school on time!) Now you can get all the adventure, laughs and thrills of the TV series in two action-packed home videos: