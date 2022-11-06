Not Available

Tones of experimental music lead us into the National Museum of Ethnology in Leiden. An extensive collection of exotic masks is hanging on the walls while the night watchman makes his rounds. But not for long: the masks are waiting for the moment when they can reveal their imposing selves to the viewer. A collection of masks from different parts of the world shows its true face: shocking, charming or sinister. Max de Haas brings the faces to life through his camera-eye. Impressive light-and-dark effects and a chaotic music track enable the masques to tell their own stories, even when nobody is wearing them.