Not Available

In this stop-motion animation, two flickering sets of images perform a fevered dance. Street protesters and soldiers on Maidan Square morph into the underground queer and techno scene in Kiev. One thing connects them: the masks they use to hide their identities, or become someone new entirely. Director Zielony turns to Maskirovka, a term for Russian covert warfare, because “it refers to the fragile and treacherous situation in which the protagonists live and act”.