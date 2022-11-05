Masks and Memories

1934

Julie and Bob take a break from their Mardi Gras revels to visit Bob's home, where he lives with his sister and their reclusive Uncle Andy. Andy mistakes Julie for his sweetheart of years before and she plays along. Seems he was a steamboat captain and when the railroads put him out of work he vowed to never leave his home again -- and he still lives in the 1870's in his mind. Julie, Bob and Queenie entice him out to a ball and he finds life in the 20th century pleasant enough.