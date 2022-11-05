1934

Masks and Memories

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 11th, 1934

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Julie and Bob take a break from their Mardi Gras revels to visit Bob's home, where he lives with his sister and their reclusive Uncle Andy. Andy mistakes Julie for his sweetheart of years before and she plays along. Seems he was a steamboat captain and when the railroads put him out of work he vowed to never leave his home again -- and he still lives in the 1870's in his mind. Julie, Bob and Queenie entice him out to a ball and he finds life in the 20th century pleasant enough.

Cast

Lillian RothJulie
Weldon HeyburnBob
Queenie SmithQueenie
George HoustonUncle Andy
Jack GoodeQueenie's Singing Pickup

View Full Cast >

Images