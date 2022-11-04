Not Available

He is the only child of Yashoda(Renuka Shahane) and Vikram Singh(Suresh Oberoi). Vikram Singh was billed by a notorious gangster Barood(Mohan Joshi). The story also has a youngster Akash(Inder Kumar) who is an investigating journalist. At any cost he wants Barood to be arrested and punished. One day Kishan is kidnapped by Barood and from here on starts the roller coster ride of Kishan who cleverly comes out of Barood's web and at the end saves the country and makes his mother proud.