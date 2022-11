Not Available

Van Damme never did it. Seagal never did it. Jackie Chan never did it. What did they never do? Fight in a championship kickboxing bout, that's what! Now, Mass Destruction gives you the chance to witness everything they missed, as action film star Don "The Dragon" Wilson, 10-time World Kickboxing Champion, returns after a 7-year absence to challenge Dick "The Destroyer" Kimber in the greatest night in martial arts history.