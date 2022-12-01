Not Available

Mass, or Monument for a Capitalist Society

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Mass was made during Sjöström’s years at the film department of the Royal College of Art, in cooperation with the London Filmmaker’s Co-op. Random or staged shots of people and settings in urban London are arranged and abstracted, double-exposed and solarized. The result is a dense texture filled with layers and associative dimensions. Mass is a film attempting to convey, by strictly filmic means, the cooped-up feeling of the individual in the grey mass of the city. The absurd concrete city landscape is visualized through the unspoilt and naked eye of the camera in a concentrated mosaic of images and sound.

