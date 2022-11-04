1934

Massacre

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 19th, 1934

Studio

Not Available

Rodeo stunt rider Richard Barthelmess (as Joe "Chief" Thunder-Horse) thrills crowds at the Chicago "World's Fair" celebrating a century of progress in Native American Indian affairs. An assimilated Sioux, Mr. Barthelmess receives word that back on the Reservation his father is dying. Barthelmess takes time out to fulfill a sexual fantasy with shapely blonde Claire Dodd (as Norma), then drives to the Reservation with his happy-go-lucky manservant. On the way, he is attracted to red-skinned Ann Dvorak (as Lydia). Barthelmess discovers his forgotten brethren are being mistreated, and need help...

Cast

Ann DvorakLydia
Dudley DiggesElihu P. Quissenberry
Claire DoddNorma
Henry O'NeillJ.R. Dickinson
Robert BarratDawson
Arthur HohlDr. Turner

