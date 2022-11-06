Massacre At Noon

Not Available

This action war drama chronicles the horrifying true story of the execution of Serbs in 1941 in the town of Kraljevo. Hitler's armies invade and pillage through Europe and are met with little resistance - until they reach Serbia. Resistance and rebellion in Serbia creates enormous headaches for the invading German armies. The Nazi invaders wage a full scale war on the Serbs and to stop the resistance, Hitler orders his men to take 100 Serbian lives for every German soldier killed.