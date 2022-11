Not Available

The sophomore feature film by Stephen McCoy (NIGHTCRAWLERS) using audio and visual alone as a continued attempt toward creating a different kind of visual cinematic language and experience. No superficial action or violence, no dialogue or narrative. This is his swan song to the analog HI8 video filmmaking he fell in love with. This is a visual essay on loneliness, love, death and 21st century post-postmodernist voyeurism. This is not entertainment, enjoy...